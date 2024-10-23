Regina police to update public on search for 2023 homicide suspect who's on national most wanted list

Regina police says officers will provide an update Thursday in its search for the suspect of a homicide that took place in the city during the summer of 2023.

Daniel “Juma” Drie Atem is wanted for the murder of 32-year-old Roman Miller, who was shot and killed outside of a downtown business on the 2100 block of Broad Street during the early morning hours of July 29, 2023, Regina police said.

In August of 2023, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for the then 30-year-old Atem.

Atem is described by police as having a dark complexion with a thin build. He stands approximately six feet tall and weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Earlier in 2024, Atem was placed on a national “Most Wanted” list, Regina police said.

Thursday’s news conference will unveil the next phase of police efforts to find and arrest Atem, Regina police said in a release on Wednesday.

According to Regina police, Atem has ties to numerous provinces in western Canada.

A second suspect, Shedrek Samuel was arrested in B.C. in February after turning himself into police just days after officers announced him as a suspect in the case.

Police have previously warned the public not to approach Atem if he is spotted and to contact authorities immediately.

Regina police said Miller’s family will be in attendance on Thursday but will not be speaking. A written statement will be read on their behalf, Regina police added.

Thursday’s news conference can be watched live using the video player at the top of this article.