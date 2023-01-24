Regina police warn of high-risk reoffender in Heritage neighbourhood

Mercredi is described as Indigenous, five feet, nine inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with a heavy build. He has brown eyes and short black hair. He currently resides in the Heritage neighbourhood in Regina. (Source: Regina Police Service) Mercredi is described as Indigenous, five feet, nine inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with a heavy build. He has brown eyes and short black hair. He currently resides in the Heritage neighbourhood in Regina. (Source: Regina Police Service)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener