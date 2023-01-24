Regina police warn of high-risk reoffender in Heritage neighbourhood

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking residents of the Heritage neighborhood to be aware of a man at a high-risk of violently and sexually reoffending.

Louis Ted Mercredi, 39, has a criminal history of violent, sexual offences according to RPS. As of Jan. 23, Mercredi is living in a house in the Heritage neighbourhood that provides supervision and monitoring of his activities.

He’s described as Indigenous, five feet, nine inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with a heavy build. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

During Mercredi’s incarceration, he did complete programs to manage his risk factors but still remains at a high-risk to reoffend violently, police explained.

Mercredi has recently completed a 200 day sentence for breaching his long term supervision order. He has been labelled a dangerous offender and was given a long term supervision order for a period of 10 years, RPS said.

Under the conditions of his release, Mercredi must follow certain conditions. They include:

Must not consume, purchase or possess alcohol.

Must not enter establishments where the primary source of income is derived from the sale or consumption of alcohol.

Must not consume, purchase or possess drugs, other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed, and over-the-counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.

Must not associate with any person he knows or believes is involved in criminal activity, or anyone who is actively abusing substances.

Must follow a treatment plan/program to be arranged by his parole supervisor in the areas of sexual deviancy and substance abuse.

Immediately report all intimate, sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor.

Not to attempt to initiate any intimate sexual and non-sexual friendships with females.

No direct or indirect contact with any of his current or previous victims of his sexual offending convictions.

Not to own, possess, or use any telecommunication devices.

Not to access any pornographic material, or any devices that could store pornography.

Take all medication as prescribed.

Not to own, possess or have the control of any weapon.

Any member of the public who has questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

Anyone who wishes to report an incident involving Mercredi violating his conditions, should call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).