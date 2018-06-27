

CTV Regina





Regina Public and Catholic Schools will be sharing some transit next year.

Regina Catholic Schools will provide joint transportation for students at École Wascana Plains School and École St. Elizabeth School.

The school boards say some schedules will be adjusted to accommodate the new transportation plan.

Wascana Plains students will start and finish eight minutes earlier and St. Elizabeth students will start and finish five minutes later. Pick up and drop off times may also change from the last school year, and students eligible for transportation will need to walk to collector spots for the bus.

The school boards say the change will reduce overall transportation costs and limit bus traffic on city streets, along with lowering emissions.

The change will impact 150 students at Wascana Plains and 410 at St. Elizabeth.