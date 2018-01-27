The Royal Saskatchewan Museum partnered with the Regina Public Libraries to celebrate Family Literacy Day on Saturday.

Family Literacy Day is an annual nationwide initiative designed to raise awareness about reading. It also aims at encouraging families to integrate story telling into their everyday lives.

"I think it’s really important that children from as young as they can that you read to them because I think that it really does help with brain development. Words, listening and being able to focus and it’s a really good thing to do with your family,” Gail Daggett, gallery interpreter with the Royal Saskatchewan Museum said.

"I think it’s important just to highlight the real importance of literacy and how important it is for families to read together. That makes a huge difference in a child’s learning to read if the parents are involved,” said Janet Hilderman with the Sunrise Sandra Schmerler Library.

All Regina Public Library branches took part in this initiative.