Regina Public Library considering more options for new downtown location
Rising costs have left the Regina Public Library (RPL) considering more options for its new downtown location.
It had planned to demolish the current library and rebuild on the site. Now, it may consider moving elsewhere in partnership with a developer.
The plan was to knock down the aging Central library and rebuild. However, costs may have moved beyond the original $125 million estimate.
“We’re certainly talking about, are there more effective ways financially to accomplish the same goal and there might be,” Jeff Barber, RPL’s CEO, said.
Now the library is seeking partnership proposals with developers to either rebuild at the current site or go elsewhere downtown.
“What is the most effective way to see public library services in downtown Regina through a central library? Part of that might be in partnership with another organization or in a larger development that a developer is working on or has in mind,” Barber said.
Library patrons have multiple opinions on where a new central library could be built.
“They should start over in an empty lot there on Broad St., put a new library right there and put some low cost housing right here,” Ronald Jansen suggested.
“I don’t think they should build a new one. Probably cost a lot of money. They could use the money somewhere else,” Tyler Gosselin said.
“Maybe make a new one, yeah, clean it up a bit,” Andre Monette said.
“Well I think this is an excellent location, centrally located and why change if everybody’s happy with this venue, continue building it here,” Don Pho suggested.
The library wants to proceed with construction of a downtown branch as quickly as possible. The longer it waits, the more construction costs could increase.
Developers have been given a deadline to make partnership proposals. The Expression of Interest will remain open until April 5.
