REGINA -- The Regina Public Library (RPL) will be laying off 100 employees due to cuts to services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public libraries in Saskatchewan have been closed for two months since the virus came to the province.

Around 200 RPL employees were kept busy cleaning and moving services online. But now that work has run out, forcing the layoffs of half of the RPL workforce.

“Those that remain with us have not been laid off are those that we need to develop and execute the program that we have determined will be offered online,” said Jeff Barber, the CEO at Regina Public Library.

In a statement, CUPE, the union representing the laid off workers, said it has worked with the library as much as it could to support workers.

“We never want to see our members laid-off off but understand the predicament the library board is in,” the statement said.

For now, RPL is not sure when it will be allowed to reopen.

“We’re looking at not only how do we reopen as a place that gathers people but what are the things that we can do in the meantime,” said Barber.

RPL is looking for ways to get books back in the hands of people. One option being considered is curbside pick up, which will most likely happen well before the doors to the library reopen to the public.