Regina ranked the 2nd most affordable Canadian city for first time homeowners: study

Regina was ranked the second most affordable city for first time homeowners, according to a study conducted by real estate firm Edmonton Homes.

The research compared and ranked the 25 most populated cities in Canada, only St, John’s, N.L. was ranked higher than Regina.

The study compared the percentage of average annual income spent on house prices, property tax and electricity bills.

According to Edmonton Homes, 2.04 per cent of Regina’s $106,340 median salary is spent on electricity bills. The average wage equates to 37.40 per cent of the average house price, the firm said.

The average price of a home in Regina is $284,334, according to Edmonton Homes.

“Tax on properties costing around $500,000 will take 5.05 per cent of homeowners’ median salary,” the firm said.

After comparing salary percentage spent on average housing fees, the percentage of salary spent on property tax for homes that were worth $500,000, and the percentage of salary spent on energy, Regina received a score of 58.8 in the study.

The firm ranked Saskatoon as the third most affordable city in Canada for first time homeowners with a score of 56.1.

Other cities in the top 10 included Edmonton, Winnipeg and Calgary.