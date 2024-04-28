Regina Rebels beat out North York Storm to win team's first ever Esso Cup

The Regina Rebels made history over the weekend — taking home gold for the first time ever at the U18 women’s hockey national championships.

The underdog Rebels defeated the North York Storm 2-1 Saturday afternoon at the tournament’s final in Vernon, B.C.

Pilot Butte’s own Berlin Lolacher was named top forward of the tournament — while the title of most valuable player went to Prince Albert’s Stryker Zablocki.

Rebel’s goaltender Hannah Tresek had a near shutout – blocking 26 of 27 shots on goal.

Lolacher opened scoring midway through the second period , while Zablocki piled on with another just two minutes later.

A late power play goal brought the Storm to within one. However, Tersek effectively shut the door in the closing minutes of the game, making four saves.

The team is set to arrive back in Regina on Sunday.

