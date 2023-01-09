Regina Rebels' veterans leading the way in redemption season
The Regina Rebels are full of talent this year and looking for redemption after they came up short last season to Notre Dame in overtime in the league final.
“If you talk to any of us about it, that were on the team last year, it still gives you shivers when you think about it, because we wanted it so bad,” said forward Ashley Grice.
The team currently sits in first place in the Saskatchewan U18 AAA female hockey league with a 15-5 record.
“There’s a lot of speed in the lineup this year. We are a younger team. So believe it or not, we’re actually in a rebuild year and we’re still having lots of success right now,” Rebels’ head coach, Mike Merk explained.
“I always point to the dressing room, if the dressing room is good the team’s going to compete together on the ice. Our leadership team helps keep that room in check.”
Merk is in his seventh year of coaching the Rebels and even in a season that is so far, full of success, he is still focused on another aspect of the job.
“The thing I take the most pride in the program is getting the girls to the next level. We’ve had a fair bit of success in getting our players into that next level. Maybe not always the school they want but they’re usually getting an offer from somewhere that they can continue to play,” Merk said.
The statement holds true as three members of the Rebels have already committed to playing college hockey next season:
- Greta Henderson- St. Cloud State University
- Ashley Grice- Mount Royal University
- Jada Johns- University of Calgary
Additionally, Brooklyn Nimegeers is committed to Princeton University for the 2024-25 season. Nimegeers joined the Rebels when she received exceptional Status as a U15. The defenceman committed to Princeton, an Ivy League school, after a selection process.
“Princeton stood out to me against all of the other ones. It was mostly the coaching staff. They were really welcoming. They made me really comfortable. I think it’s going to help me develop as a player,” Nimegeers explained.
“The top players tend to get a lot of schools (reaching out) but she’s one I think she had 13 or 14 talking to her so she had a lot of opportunity,” Merk said.
Henderson leads the league with 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) and committed to St. Cloud after it reminded her of her Saskatchewan roots.
“It’s a smaller school and coming from a smaller town it’s what I needed,” said Henderson. “Going to a big state like that and across the country, it’ll be nice. I won’t get too homesick.”
“She shows that passion on the ice and gives it her all, all the time. She is a good role model for the other players in the dressing room and on the ice,” Merk said as he described Henderson.
Grice is in the top 10 in the league for points with 19 in 20 games. She will head to Calgary in the fall to join MRU, a decision that was far from difficult for the forward.
“The coach really sold it for me because he was one of the only people that I talked to during the process. He was so nice, it just made it feel like home as soon as I stepped on campus,” Grice said.
Merk explained that Grice’s skill set will serve her well as she goes forward to Calgary.
“She’s a big, strong power forward. She has the ability to score, ability to play strong defensively,” he said.
Johns will be one of Grice’s closest rivalries next season when she also heads west to Calgary but to compete for the Dinos program.
“They have unreal coaches. Calgary is such a great city to live in. I have so many friends going out there to play. I’m really excited about. It’s such a great program, it had everything I wanted, and it felt like home,” said Johns.
“Her big strength is she’s a shutdown defenceman, she’s hard to beat. She liked to play a physical game which gives her a little bit more room out there,” Merk said.
The four are just a piece of the puzzle for why the Rebels are off to a strong start this year, many are adamant it’s because of the team dynamic this season.
“We always hold each other accountable,” Grice said.
“I honestly think it all comes down to work ethic and drive. We all just want this so bad after being so close last year and falling short. It kind of drives us every day.”
“We’re all best friends. It’s such a good dynamic this year, like way better than any team I’ve ever been on in my whole life,” Johns said.
“I feel like our culture has really helped us as a team. I feel like we’re all just a tight knit group. It helps our success,” Henderson added.
“Our skating abilities are really good. We’re a fast team, and we can put the puck in the net our offence has shown this year.”
It’s unique season for the team’s seniors, as a majority of their later careers have been affected by COVID-19 and last season ended in heartbreak.
They are more motivated than ever to end the season and their time with the Rebels on a high note.
“It was a horrible feeling losing last year and I think that made us come out way stronger this year,” Nimegeers told CTV News.
“We obviously don’t want to have that feeling again. I think this year we definitely have the potential (to win).”
The Rebels have yet to claim a national championship in team history. This year, the squad says it has the potential to win on home soil as Prince Albert is set to host the 2023 Esso Cup.
“That culture of winning is something that me and my coaching staff try to really strive to bring to the table here and the girls are binding,” Merk explained.
“I think they want to have that success. The Rebels have never won a national championship so it would be nice to put a banner up before every body has to leave this year.”
