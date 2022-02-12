Regina remembers John Hopkins

Members of the public are invited to attend the funeral service and pay their respects to John Hopkins, the well known Regina icon known for his advocacy of many issues over his long career in the Queen City.

Hopkins passed away peacefully last week after a courageous battle with cancer.

Hopkins was born in Toronto, but moved to Regina in 1981 and found his calling working for Regina Downtown, where he eventually became the executive director.

He would later on rise to the position of CEO of the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce. A position he would hold for over 20 years.

Hopkins advocated for mental health awareness and devoted his life to helping people with addiction.

In 2018, Hopkins was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer and used it as motivation to champion the issue of men’s health and prostate cancer awareness by encouraging other men to get checked.

Hopkins was named the 2019 CTV Regina Citizen of the Year Award, 2019 Humanitarian of the Year Award, 2019 Roger Phillips Chamber Builder Award, and 2013 Executive of the Year Award.

Funeral arrangements have been made at the Conexus Arts Centre for 3:00 pm and is open to the public.

If you wish to view the funeral service online you can find it here.