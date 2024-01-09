Regina residents reminded to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours or pay the price

With snow in the forecast for Regina, the city is reminding residents that sidewalks in front of their properties must be cleared within 48 hours or they could be forced to front the costs of the city clearing the snow.

“If City staff find a violation, they will issue a Notice of Non-Compliance to the property owner to clear the sidewalk within a specified timeframe,” a release from the city said.

“If the sidewalk remains uncleared, the City will perform the work and the costs will be applied to the property owner’s taxes,” the release added.

The city says residents who are unable to clear snow and ice within the allotted timeframe are encouraged to contact them for assistance.

Properties located in an area the city referred to as “Schedule B” which is mostly the downtown core area, are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours.

“Snow and ice must be shovelled to the edges of the sidewalk, as close to the concrete as possible to create a flat, even surface,” the city said.

Regina’s sidewalk clearing regulations first came into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.