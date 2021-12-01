Regina's All Nations Hope Network to expand frontline services with new building

REGINA -

All Nations Hope Network (ANHN) will soon be able to expand the services offered through its Awasiw program.

Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) transferred ownership of one of its buildings to the organization on Wednesday. The Awasiw program, operated by ANHN, is a drop-in centre for those at-risk or experiencing homelessness. The program offers support and services to vulnerable Indigenous people, and will soon operate out of 2735 - 5th Ave.

"All Nations Hope Network's greatest asset is an Indigenous approach that supports a stigma-free environment where we treat everyone who comes through our doors as our relatives," ANHN Director of Operations Lana Holinaty said. "Our services are grounded in culture and tradition and our solutions respond to the needs of the people that seek out the services of ANHN.

ANHN has been providing frontline services to Indigenous people for more than 20 years. The organization offers regular testing services and access to Elders, traditions medicine, food and naloxone.

Roughly 400 Regina residents rely on ANHN daily.

