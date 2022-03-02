Regina's Evraz Place to be renamed the 'REAL District'

Regina’s Evraz Place will be known as the REAL District moving forward, following a name change announcement Wednesday.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) said the new name and logo were developed after months of consultation.

"We have valued our partnership with first Ipsco, and now Evraz, for the last 15 years," Tim Reid, president, and CEO of REAL, said in a news release.

"They stepped up at a time when our company needed a partner. This change is the culmination of extensive stakeholder engagement, months of work, and an agreement that had come to an end."

The rollout of the REAL District brand will happen in the coming weeks and months.

"We took a lot of time to weigh the value of naming rights versus our brand identity. We learned that less than half of the people we spoke to knew REAL operated the property or put on things like the QCX," Reid said.

“We value the corporate partnerships we currently have, and REAL District speaks to our role of developing our property and in bringing people together to create great memories and experiences."

While the name change is not a result of the ongoing war between Russia and the Ukraine, REAL said current events accelerated the announcement timeline.

Evraz took over the naming rights to the facility in 2008.

Roman Abramovich, a Russian who also holds European Union citizenship, is Evraz’s largest shareholder with a 28 per cent stake. He has not been sanctioned, although the question was raised in the House of Commons Tuesday.

