REGINA -- A report by Regina’s City Administration recommends council temporarily remove the statue of John A. MacDonald from Victoria Park.

The report is based on an ongoing l review of the monument of Canada’s first Prime Minister.

Administration recommends the statue be put into storage while the next stage of the legacy review determines the best way to tell MacDonald’s full story to the public.

The reputation of MacDonald’s legacy has been challenged over recent years, in many Canadian cities, due to his involvement in residential schools and mistreatment of Canada’s Indigenous peoples.

The statue, part of Regina’s Civic Art Collection, was built in 1967 by Sonia de Grandmaison, a Russian artist based in Regina. The statue was cast at John Nugent’s foundry, located near Lumsden.

The report will be presented to council on Wednesday.