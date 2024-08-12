Regina's proposed aquatic centre $80 million over budget, city says
The City of Regina have announced plans for a new geothermally heated pool complex meant to replace the current Lawson Aquatic Centre.
Those plans however, hit a snag as the project is currently estimated to be over budget by more than $80 million.
“The property tax is going to be hiked so much to pay for this type of thing and it’s something to think about because this debt isn’t free and the cost will ultimately come down to taxpayers,” Gage Haubrick, Prairie Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation told CTV News.
The project was approved for $160 million. However, council will have to decide if the budget can be bumped up to $245 million.
This would involve raising the city’s debt limit by $230 million.
“However long the city decides they want to pay it back, usually longer-term, means every single year part of your property taxes is not going to be paying for services,” Haubrich added.
“It’s going to be paying for this debt that the city took out this year.”
Those who use the facility on a regular basis, however, believe it is worth the investment.
“In this city, we don’t really have a lot to do. The winters are long, in the summer. You can go outside and do stuff but we need more places for kids adults and just everybody to go,” regular patron Rob Lowes argued. “Whether it be to swim or get exercise. I think it is really important to mental health.”
The centre is intended to accommodate athletes competing in several water sports, including swimming, diving and water polo.
Multiple national competitions have been hosted at the Lawson, in addition to the over 170,000 swim visits each year.
It is also notable that this new centre would use geothermal energy for heating which would result in a more energy efficient building.
“I think it’s more than worth it. I mean this facility gets used daily. In fact, if there was more it would get used more,” Brad Browatzee, another Lawson patron, explained.
A total of $128 million has been dedicated to the project from the Governments of Canada, Saskatchewan and the City of Regina as part of the investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.
No concrete decisions have been made regarding this issue. It will be a topic of discussion at the upcoming executive committee meeting on Aug. 14.
If approved, city council will have the final say at a future meeting.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Serious trouble': New Ontario report latest example of Canada's health-care crisis
Morale among Ontario health-care workers is deteriorating, according to a new report. The peer-reviewed study, released on Monday, found a growing staffing crisis is putting the well-being of hospital workers and patients at risk.
One suspect arrested, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary
A suspect has been arrested and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.
Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Costco is cracking down on membership moochers
Costco knows you're using your friend's membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you're in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.
Elon Musk's Trump interview marred by technical glitches, Musk says its a malicious attack
Elon Musk's much-awaited interview with former President Donald Trump was marred by technical glitches on Monday, with people unable to join the audio conversation on X's Spaces platform.
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Organized crime shifting to domestic fentanyl production: RCMP
Organized crime groups have begun making more fentanyl in Canada rather than importing it from abroad, the RCMP says.
Quake felt from Los Angeles to San Diego, swaying buildings and knocking items off shelves but no big damage
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was strongly felt Monday afternoon from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms, but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters pull a body from the river
Saskatoon police say a body has been recovered from the South Saskatchewan River.
-
Golf club wielding ruffian had someone else's identity documents: Saskatoon police
A 39-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say he was swinging a golf club at people on the street on Sunday.
-
CPKC claps back at rail workers' strike threat with lockout notice
One of Canada’s two railway titans is clapping back after its workers got the green light to move ahead with a strike in just over a week.
Winnipeg
-
'Things have to change': North End Biz sounds alarm over exodus of businesses
The North End BIZ is concerned over an exodus of businesses as the last bank in the area prepares to shut its doors.
-
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in overnight St. Boniface smashing spree
Several vehicles in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighbourhood fell victim to vandalism overnight, with many drivers waking up Monday morning to find their driver’s side mirrors were smashed to pieces or removed altogether.
-
Majority of Manitobans want gas tax cut extended, premier considering
The price at the pump is north of a $1.50 per litre in Winnipeg, and that's including the 14 cent per litre cut, known as the gas tax holiday. Tanisha Sasley said she can’t afford to fill her tank, calling the price horrible.
Edmonton
-
'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
-
What will and won't be open as Jasper residents return home on Friday
Find out more about what services will be available in Jasper, Alta. on Friday as residents return home.
-
15-year-old shot south of Edmonton, man charged with attempted murder
One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot on Louis Bull First Nation last week.
Calgary
-
One suspect arrested, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary
A suspect has been arrested and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.
-
3 Calgary child-care programs closed over 'imminent danger' to children
Three child-care programs in Calgary have been closed due to an “imminent danger” to the health, safety and well-being of children.
-
'Random' sexual assault by naked man prompts warning from Calgary police
A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.
Lethbridge
-
Rural emergency departments struggling with physician shortage
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
-
Sentencing hearing set for Coutts protesters convicted of mischief, weapons charges
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
-
Final stages of water infrastructure project to close intersection in Lethbridge starting Monday
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of Markham real estate agent
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
-
Police searching for suspect, vehicle after man fatally shot in Vaughan
Police in York Region are looking for suspect as well as a black pick-up truck after a 57-year-old man was fatally shot late last week in Vaughan.
-
Suspect arrested after police cruiser rammed, officer injured following North York carjacking
A 21-year-old man from Toronto is facing numerous charges after allegedly ramming a vehicle into a police cruiser and injuring an officer following a carjacking in North York over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Chelsea, Que. extends state of emergency for 10 days
The Municipality of Chelsea, Que. has extended a state of emergency called after a torrential rainstorm last week caused severe damage to roads and homes.
-
Trudeau, Ford prepared to work with Ottawa as mayor warns of 'transit crisis' without financial help
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.
-
Race is on to find student housing as fall semester approaches
During the final weeks of summer, the race is on for Ottawa post-secondary students to secure housing for the upcoming fall semester.
Montreal
-
A triumphant homecoming for Canadian athletes
A dozen Olympic athletes returned home on Monday, greeted by family and supporters at Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Small lakeside community near Rawdon trapped for days after historic storm
Friday’s storm washed away the only road residents from the community of Lac-Claude near Rawdon had, leaving them trapped for nearly three days.
-
Roberge to meet with anglophone groups Tuesday amid confusion about new health-care directive
Quebec's French language minister is set to meet with some representatives of the English-speaking community on Tuesday after weeks of confusion regarding the new language directives for healthcare workers in the province
Vancouver
-
Cyclists warned after wire strung across lane on Second Narrows Bridge
The RCMP is investigating a report that someone strung wire across a bike lane on the Second Narrows Bridge heading into North Vancouver last week.
-
Wildfire near Armstrong, B.C., now being held
After a week of firefighting, the Hullcar Mountain wildfire, located on a hillside 13 kilometres northwest of Armstrong, B.C., is no longer out of control.
-
Hundreds of B.C. wildfire evacuees can return to Village of Slocan
Several hundred residents of the Village of Slocan and the surrounding area of British Columbia's Kootenay region are allowed to return home as officials downgrade an evacuation order prompted by a complex of wildfires.
Vancouver Island
-
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
-
Hundreds of B.C. wildfire evacuees can return to Village of Slocan
Several hundred residents of the Village of Slocan and the surrounding area of British Columbia's Kootenay region are allowed to return home as officials downgrade an evacuation order prompted by a complex of wildfires.
-
B.C.-based crypto platform committed $13M fraud: securities commission
A B.C.-based crypto trading platform lied to its customers while "diverting" $13 million-worth of their assets to gambling, according the provincial regulator.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
London
-
London mother upset over release of man who ran over her son
The mother of a London teenager who was run over and left for dead more than five years ago is speaking out after the man found guilty in the case was released from custody pending an appeal.
-
Vehicle collides with Zurich residence
A home in Zurich was impacted by a large white pickup truck – thankfully nobody was home at the time of the incident.
-
City garbage truck rollover in south London
A city garbage truck was overturned this morning, spilling trash all over the road.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating early morning shooting in Township of Puslinch
At around 2:14 a.m. Monday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a weapons complaint after a shot was fired at a Wellington Road 36 address.
-
Region considers waste collection changes for businesses to combat pest problems
The Region of Waterloo is proposing switching to automated cart-based garbage collection in downtown cores in the tri-cities to help with pest control and litter.
-
Amazing Race Canada comes to Guelph and Elora
Over the weekend, teasers showed the seven remaining teams rappelling down the Elora Gorge and visiting the Guelph Civic Museum.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic northern Ont. plywood mill committed to restarting operations after devastating fire
Hundreds of northern Ontario mill workers and their families are on pins and needles after Cochrane's biggest employer went up in flames.
-
‘Lightning doesn't strike the same place twice, but Hydro One does’
A couple living in the Greater Sudbury community of Worthington are calling for answers -- and change. They say two forest fires that started near their home exactly four years apart were caused by what they say is ignorance and negligence by Hydro One.
-
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights, Perseid meteor shower light up Maritime skies
Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.
-
78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
-
N.S. to give nearly $1.2M to 64 first responder groups
A Nova Scotia fund is giving nearly $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations, including search and rescue teams, fire departments, and hazardous materials units.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.