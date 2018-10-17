

CTV Regina





Regina’s Santa Claus parade has been cancelled. Southland Mall, who organizes the parade says they will not be holding the parade in 2018 to focus on “community engagement and supporting families in need.”

“It has been a tough and emotional decision to shift the marketing focus of the Centre, but we truly believe focusing on the community, local charities, and giving back to families in need is an extremely meaningful and important initiative.” Richard Dillabaugh, the Regional Property Manager for Southland said in a written release.

The mall says they hope their community partners will join them in the transition to their new community initiatives across the city.

Southland says they will still be decorating the mall and hosting Santa to “create a memorable and magical adventure for everyone.”