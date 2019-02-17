

Whether it’s hot or cold, rain or shine, the “Guru Nanak” free kitchen is open every Sunday on the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Angus Street in Regina.

Each week, the kitchen offers food to those who need it most.

“Every Sunday, we have not served less than 250 people,” said Hem Juttla, one of the kitchen’s volunteers and spokesperson.

Barbara Hoostie visits the free kitchen on occasion, and says the need is evident.

“There are a lot of people who just walk around,” Hoostie said. “Sometimes maybe they’re too far from home and they just want something to eat.”

The kitchen started about eight months ago and is run by Regina’s Sikh community.

Every week, they offer something new including everything from fruits and muffins to cooked food and hot chocolate.

A different volunteer buys the food every Sunday.

“Every week, one individual has taken over and said ‘I’m providing the food’, people are fighting to give,” Juttla said.

The group is calling for more volunteers to help see the initiative expand to other parts of the province.

“If everybody starts doing it, it’s more helpful for the people who need help, rather than just you, me and ten people doing it,” said Amarjyot Sahota, a volunteer.

“People from Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn, Yorkton, all of them phoning us and saying how can we help you?” said Juttla. “Eventually, hopefully, we can take this whole thing to those cities too.”

The volunteers say giving back to the community is part of their culture.

Any food the group doesn't give away in the afternoon is donated to the YWCA.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Stefanie Davis