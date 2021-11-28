Regina Santa Claus Parade returns after year away

Regina -

After a year without a parade due to the pandemic, a favourite tradition has returned to the Queen City.

The Santa Claus Parade travelled down Albert St. from 2nd Ave. North to the Northgate Mall on Sunday.

The parade welcomed back the community with baton twirlers, dancers and dogs and after not going ahead last year.

Erica Schiller was excited to see all the lights in this year’s parade, while her friend, Clara Slowski was most looking forward to the candy.

The guest of honour, Santa Claus, waved to kids and parents in the crowd, while the kids took the opportunity to share their wish list with the man in red.

Husdon Agar let Santa know he wanted a flash toy that says what he wants, and Jace said he wants Minecraft Lego.

Canada Post placed mail boxes along the parade route for children to mail their lists off to the North Pole.