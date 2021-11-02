Regina, Saskatoon airports regain international flights

REGINA -

Saskatchewan airports will be allowed to accept international flights again starting at the end of the month.

Effective Nov. 30, 2021, Transport Canada announced it would be adding eight airports to the list of locations that permit international flights carrying passengers to land, including Regina International and Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International airports.

James Bogusz, the president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, confirmed the decision in a news release Tuesday.

“With the recent removal of the federal government’s non-essential travel advisory, and now, the return of international flights to YQR, we’re very excited to welcome back travellers on direct flights to a variety of incredible sun destination,” Bogusz said.

The newly added airports will work with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Canada Border Services Agency and Transport Canada to implement the measures needed to start welcoming international passengers again.

The effective date coincides with the full implementation of the federal government’s strict proof of vaccination policy for air travellers.

“This measure will help ensure that travellers are able to access more regional airports for their international travels this winter, while continuing to support the Government of Canada’s measured approach to re-opening our border,” Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said in a news release.

The vaccine requirement will be in a “short transition period” through Nov. 29, where travellers who may be in the process of being vaccinated have the option to show proof of a valid COVID-19 molecular test instead.

Direct flights out of Regina to Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic will be available through Sunwing Airlines starting in December.

More details to come...