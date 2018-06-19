

School trustees in Regina are expected to vote on whether or not to change the name of Davin School ahead of the 2018-2019 school year.

The Regina Public School Board held an online public consultation on the matter back in November after receiving complaints about Nicholas Flood Davin’s controversial past involving the residential school system.

The board received more than 1,000 responses and say half were in favour of the change, the other half wanted to maintain the status quo.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The proposed name for the school if the change goes ahead is the Crescents School.

The school board says the results of the survey have already helped them come up with a new protocol for naming schools. The new protocol has been used to name five of the division’s newest facilities.