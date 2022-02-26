Regina sees demonstrations in solidarity with Ukraine

Prayers and demonstrations were held across the city Friday, with more planned this coming weekend.

Ukrainian families gathered by the Holodomor memorial at the Saskatchewan Legislature Building Friday, fearing the worse could again happen to their homeland.

Many have been in constant contact with family in Ukraine.

“They are really highly motivated to defend their motherland from the totalitarian regime,” said Volodymyr Zavadskyi, a Ukrainian Canadian resident of Regina. “They are ready to defend Ukraine and they are really asking everyone to keep them in their prayers and support them.”

Prayer services and rallies are being held all weekend for the people of Ukraine.

Russian forces began an invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning, advancing into the former Soviet republic from three sides.

“Talking to people for the last 72 hours nonstop online, on the phone. My nephews in Kiev, they’ve been bombed,” said Petro Nakutnyy, another Ukrainian Canadian. “My classmates are all over Ukraine and they’re with kids in underground bunkers.”

Saskatchewan is making it easier for Ukrainian families to stay in touch. SaskTel is waiving charges for phone calls and texts to Ukraine.

“We strongly condemn the unproved and unwarranted attacks on Ukraine and we want to stand in support of Ukrainians there and the ones that are in our province and we think that is the least that we can do,” said Don Morgan, Minister in charge of SaskTel.

Saskatchewan liquor stores are still selling Russian vodka with no decision made on pulling it as federal sanctions move into place.

“Well certainly we’ll need a wide range of responses,” said Michael Kram, MP for Regina-Wascana. “Certainly both humanitarian and economic and military and I’ve recently started a website, Stand With Ukraine.ca, to encourage people to sign up and let it be known that they are unhappy with the Russian invasion.”

Ukrainians now living in Saskatchewan are calling for as much support as possible from Canada. It includes humanitarian aid with several organizations now accepting donations for Ukraine.