Regina set to host Little League National Championship next month
Some of the best 11 and 12-year-old baseball players in Canada will be in Regina next month for the Little League National Championship.
The seven-team round robin tournament will run from Aug. 1 to Aug 10 with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.
Saskatchewan has only won one time, back in 2002 when a team from Regina was victorious.
Dean McQueen, the tournament chair and president of the North Regina Little League said little league baseball has been in Canada for around 70 years and is continuing to grow.
“We continue to see our numbers grow and we continue to invest back into our facilities to improve them and provide a better opportunity for kids who want to play little league baseball."
McQueen said as important as the current generation of players is, the renovations and improvements made to host the national championship this year means players of tomorrow will also get to enjoy improved facilities.
“We are redeveloping the diamond for the tournament but it really means a lot to us to have a long lasting legacy that future generations coming through our organization will have the opportunity to play on that new diamond.”
McQueen said for the home team from Saskatchewan it will be a tough start to the tournament opening against perennial favorite B.C.
“I believe Alberta is second which is always a real strong team, followed by Quebec, so they’ve got their hands full for sure right off the top but what better way than to test yourself with some of the top teams right off the top.”
The winner of the event will leave on Aug. 12 for Toronto and down to Williamsport, Penn. for the Little League World Series which runs from Aug. 16 to Aug. 27.
Regina last hosted the Little League National Championship in 2007.
