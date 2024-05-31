SaskPower says 2 locations near Estevan are frontrunners for potential nuclear power generation sites

SaskPower says two sites near Estevan have been deemed likely spots for nuclear power generation should the province follow through with plans to build a small modular reactor (SMR).

Called “two high-potential sites” by SaskPower, the desired spots are on the Boundary Dam and Rafferty Reservoirs.

The Crown says next steps will include detailed site analysis of both areas that will see ground water collection and geotechnical studies done while crews also conduct in-depth land and water analysis.

According to SaskPower, the region offers many benefits, including proximity to the City of Estevan to access existing services, a skilled workforce, accommodations and energy services, as well as infrastructure, roads and transmission.

“Selecting a site for the first SMR facility will allow us to proceed with many regulatory processes which are site-specific and critical to the project moving forward,” SaskPower president and CEO Rupen Pandya said in a news release.

A final decision on a site is expected to be made in 2025.

SaskPower has now been exploring an SMR as a form of power generation for the province for four years and is now about halfway through an eight year planning phase.

The Crown says it is seeking regulatory approval from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission on a site.

A final decision on whether or not an SMR will be built is expected to be made in 2029, with 2034 marked on the calendar to build a 315 megawatt SMR.

In 2022, SaskPower selected the GE-Hitachi BWRX-300 SMR as the one that would be built in the province should the project be seen through to the end.

Nuclear power has been deemed one option on the table the province and SaskPower has been considering to help reach a net-zero electrical grid by 2050.