Regina street tops list of Sask.'s worst roads

A Regina street was voted the worst road in Saskatchewan, according to a CAA poll.

The organization released its annual 10 worst roads list on Monday morning, which included three Regina streets in total: Mayfair Crescent placed first, Grant Drive placed eighth and Ingersoll Crescent placed ninth.

Grant Drive also made the top 10 in 2019 and 2021.

The list was voted on by Saskatchewan drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, transit users and motorcyclists from April 6 to 30. The campaign is aimed at drawing attention to unsafe roads in the province.

The focus of this year’s campaign was defining worst roads as unsafe for all types of road users, according to a release from CAA.

The major road issues included potholes, unpaved roads, poor road maintenance, poor road signs and traffic congestion.

Here is the full list which will be given to government and business leaders with the goal of creating safer roads.

1. Mayfair Crescent, Regina, SK

2. Saskatchewan 47, Springside, SK (#2 in 2018 CAA Top Ten Worst Roads)

3. Highway 9, Hudson Bay, SK (#3 in 2021 and #5 in 2018 CAA Top Ten Worst Roads)

4. Saskatchewan 155, La Loche, SK (#1 in 2017 CAA Top Ten Worst Roads)

5. Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan, SK

6. Circle Drive, Saskatoon, SK

7. 4th Avenue Viaduct S.W., Moose Jaw, SK

8. Grant Drive, Regina, SK (#6 in 2021 and #8 in 2019 CAA Top Ten Worst Roads)

9. Ingersoll Crescent, Regina, SK

10. 9th Avenue S.W., Moose Jaw, SK (#10 in 2018 CAA Top Ten Worst Roads