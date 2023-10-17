Regina tent encampment fire injures 1, crews investigating cause

A fire at a Regina tent encampment has sent one person to hospital, according to the city’s fire department.

Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to reports of smoke and flames in the Heritage Neighbourhood at 12:39 Tuesday afternoon.

The fire took place at a tent encampment on the 1800 block of Halifax Street.

Accounts from the area described a large pillar of smoke being visible from kilometres away.

According to a post on X by Regina Fire, one patient from the scene was taken to hospital by EMS.

As of 2:30 p.m., the fire is described as under control and searches by firefighters have revealed no additional injuries.

The blaze is currently under investigation.

With files from Gareth Dillistone.