Regina Thunder pulls off perfect regular season

REGINA -

The Regina Thunder finished a record-setting year as the team wrapped up regular season play against the Calgary Colts on Sunday.

For the first time in team history the Regina Thunder claimed first place in the Canadian Junior Football League’s Prairie Football Conference. The team won more than seven games and went undefeated in the regular season.

"I couldn't ask for a better group for my last season, I mean 8-0 is pretty awesome for your last go," said Davin Williamson, middle linebacker for the Thunder.

Williamson has been with Thunder for six years and he said no other team has compared to this year’s.

He claims the team truly are a family, and his teammates feels the same.

Rylan Sokul, -who has been with Thunder for four years-said the closeness of the team is the reason they have had such a successful season.

“It feels great to have a season like that and we're definitely going to celebrate it a little but then we'll be looking ahead at playoffs," said the receiver after Sunday’s game.

The Thunder have a bye next week for the first round of playoffs, and have earned home field advantage for the rest of the year.

Despite not knowing who their next opponent will be, the team will prepare as if it is a game week to keep the momentum rolling.

"We want to make sure that we continue to practice at a high level and start to game plan things that other teams might do against us and make sure we have an answer for it," said Scott MacAulay, head coach.

MacAulay is proud of everything the organization has been able to accomplish this season.

"Regina's a great football town, the high school teams, the Regina Minor Football teams, everyone puts so much time and effort into it I’m just happy that we can represent the YQR and do our best to bring some wins home for everybody."

Sunday’s regular-season finale honoured the seniors like Williamson, as well as frontline health care workers and first responders, offering them free admission.

The Thunder defeated the visiting Calgary Colts 35-16. The team will return to the field on Nov. 7 for semi-final playoff action.