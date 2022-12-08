Regina warming bus to resume nightly operation

As temperatures drop, the City of Regina overnight warming bus will resume operation seven nights a week, beginning Thursday.

The overnight bus had been suspended as a new warming centre opened its doors with help from federal funding, according to a news release from the City of Regina.

As the new centre is now at capacity, the warming bus is restarting to support the need for people to find a place to stay and keep warm.

The warming bus will operate every night from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. and will be available at several locations in the downtown area.

Mobile Crisis Services, 1646 11th Ave from:

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

11 p.m. to 12 a.m.

1 a.m. to 2 a.m.

3 a.m. to 4 a.m.

5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The warming bus will also visit each of these locations throughout the night.

Knox Metropolitan Church, 2340 Victoria Ave.

YWCA, 1940 McIntyre St.

Salvation Army Waterston Centre, 1845 Osler St.

Carmichael Outreach, 1510 12th Ave

The locations and times may change in response to need.

The City of Regina said the warming bus will stay open until the number of indoor overnight warming spaces is sufficient to provide warmth to those in need.

A list of warming spaces and services can be found here.