Regina woman speaks out after family dog fatally injured at local dog park

A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.

Nicole Fellner said the incident happened on Sunday at the Ross Industrial Dog Park.

“On Sunday, our family was here. Both my children, and my dogs and my fiancée were here. We happen to be the only family here, so we decided we were going to play some fetch.”

Things took a turn when Fellner’s two-year old dog Cooper ran after a ball that was rolling near one of the drainage spots in the park.

“Chasing after the ball caught her paw in one of the rocks and because she was running, she had the force behind her when she fell and hit her back on another rock,” Fellner explained.

The family rushed the dog to the vet to find that Cooper’s spine was severed. The family made the tough decision to put the dog down as there was no coming back from the injury.

Coopers injuries included a severed spine. (Courtesy: Nicole Fellner)

“It is something that has changed our lives forever, it’s never going to be the same,” she added.

Fellner said she would like to see the large rocks in the park be removed.

“The large rocks, yes they serve a purpose for drainage, I feel they are not the best material to be used for drainage. There are much safer options for both dogs and humans alike.”

She said she has reached out to the city, but has not received a response.

“The city does really need to step up and take better care of their parks because it is city parks that we are on.”

CTV News reached out to the city and was provided an explanation as to why the area features large stones.

“The Ross Industrial Dog Park serves a dual function as a storm water detention pond, to aid with flood prevention for this area of the city, as well as a dog park. The rocks are used in this location to stabilize the culverts and the sloped earth around them,” the statement read.

Fellner said unless changes are made to the space, her family, including her other dog will not return to the park.

She is cautioning others to do the same.