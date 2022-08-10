Regions of southwest Sask. under heat warnings: Environment Canada

Regions of southwest Saskatchewan are in for some elevated daily highs and nightly lows according to Environment Canada.

Due to a surface ridge of high pressure, temperatures reaching 32 C combined with overnight lows nearing 16 C are forecasted for the next three days.

Heat warnings are currently in effect for the southwest corner of the province. The region affected spans from Gull Lake to the U.S/Canada border and from the Saskatchewan/Alberta border to the region surrounding Mankota and Ferland.

Normal temperatures for this time of the year are highs around 27 C and lows near 11 C, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are set to moderate on Saturday as the surface ridge moves southeast.

The federal weather agency reminds the public that extreme heat affects everyone. Those susceptible to the risks of hot weather are young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment Canada urges the public to monitor alerts and forecasts. To report severe weather, send an email to SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKstorm.

A full list of affected communites can be found on Environment Canada's website.