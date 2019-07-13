

CTV Regina





The Country Thunder music festival in Craven is at the halfway mark and police say this year has been a relatively quiet one.

There were 44 calls for service since 7 a.m. on Friday which brings the total to 75 for the weekend.

There were several liquor related offences ono Friday, including three youth under the age of 19 charged for the possession and consumption of alcohol.

Police say they will be increasing their attention on minors consuming alcohol at the festival, which comes with a $360 fine.

One impaired driver was arrested and charged on highway #20 at the festival site.

RCMP also found and arrested a man who was wanted on several warrants from the Meadow Lake RCMP detachment.

11 people were lodged over night by police, bringing the total of arrests to 24 for the weekend.

Combined traffic services also stopped multiple vehicles resulting in 75 charges under the traffic safety act. An additional 122 warnings were issued.

With scorching temperatures expected on Saturday and Sunday police are also reminding festival goers to drink responsibly and keep hydrated.