Relief at the pumps a possibility for Sask. residents

Saskatchewan motorists will be feeling the pain at the pumps as they hit the highway this long weekend, with it costing over $100 to fill the tank on many vehicles.

The NDP opposition is calling for gas price relief, something the provincial government hinted may be considered in the future.

“This government has the fiscal capacity to act and to support people who are just trying to make ends meet,” said NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon.

The government didn’t rule out the possibility but said the relief won’t be happening right now.

“He is indeed correct,” said Minister of Finance, Donna Harpauer. “The resource revenues are strong and we will see if that remains and we will be making decisions as we have more data later on in the budget.”

The NDP want relief sooner than that.

“Will this government finally listen and support our plan to provide cost of living relief today?” Wotherspoon asked during Question Period Tuesday.

Harpauer suggested motorists will have to grow accustomed to high gas prices, as she shifted blame on the federal government.

“This is what the prices are being driven to. They are going to stay higher each and every year that the carbon tax is increased and this is what we are going to face as long as the NDP is propping up Justin Trudeau,” she said.

Saskatchewan motorists will receive a $100 rebate from SGI later this spring. The government views it as a start while it considers whether more relief can be offered later.