REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan has released guidelines for the safe execution of garage and yard sales as phase 4 of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan continues.

GARAGE AND YARD SALES

Sales must observe the gathering guidelines in the current public health order and physical distancing must be maintained.

The province recommends diligent sanitation and signage to encourage proper physical distancing. Sales must be hosted by one household and group sales are not permitted.

DOOR-TO-DOOR SALES

Physical distancing should be maintained. The province recommends frequent hand washing and no sharing materials like pens, paper and pamphlets.

These changes take effect on Tuesday.

The province issued the following adjustments to existing reopening guidelines: