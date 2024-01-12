Reported gas leak leads to evacuation of Weyburn hospital
A reported gas leak at the Weyburn General Hospital has led to all patients and staff being evacuated on Friday afternoon.
A total of 22 patients were evacuated to local care homes, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in an email to CTV News.
“The SHA’s immediate priority is ensuring patient safety and we are actively coordinating with Weyburn Police Service, Weyburn Fire Department and SaskEnergy to manage this situation,” the email read.
According to the SHA, anyone in the Weyburn area requiring urgent or emergent care is urged to call 911 or travel to their nearest hospital outside of Weyburn.
Construction of a new hospital in Weyburn began in June 2023 with completion of the new 35 bed facility expected in December of 2025.
The current hospital in Weyburn was built in 1952.
Weyburn is about 116 kilometres southeast of Regina.
This is a developing story. More details to come when available.
