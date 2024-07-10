REGINA
Regina

    • Rider fans raise almost 30,000 pounds of food for Regina Food Bank

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    Rider fans raised almost 30,000 pounds of food for the Regina Food Bank through the Purolator Tackle Hunger Game Food Drive.

    During last week’s game against the Toronto Argonauts, fans brought non-perishable food items and monetary tap donations to help the initiative, which raised a total of 29,122 pounds.

    "We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support from Purolator Tackle Hunger, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and their incredible fans. This partnership exemplifies the power of community coming together to tackle food insecurity,” Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey said.

    The Game Day Food Drive has raised a total of 94,908 pounds for the Regina Food Bank in the last three years.

    "Saskatchewan Roughriders fans always show their support and this year was no exception,” Lyndon Klymchuk, unit manager for Purolator said in a news release.

    Purolator works with the CFL and food banks across Canada to collect food and monetary donations to help raise awareness about food insecurity through the annual Purolator Tackle Hunger activities.

    The program began over 20 years ago and has helped deliver over 22 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News