Rider fans raise almost 30,000 pounds of food for Regina Food Bank

Rider fans raised almost 30,000 pounds of food for the Regina Food Bank through the Purolator Tackle Hunger Game Food Drive.

During last week’s game against the Toronto Argonauts, fans brought non-perishable food items and monetary tap donations to help the initiative, which raised a total of 29,122 pounds.

"We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support from Purolator Tackle Hunger, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and their incredible fans. This partnership exemplifies the power of community coming together to tackle food insecurity,” Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey said.

The Game Day Food Drive has raised a total of 94,908 pounds for the Regina Food Bank in the last three years.

"Saskatchewan Roughriders fans always show their support and this year was no exception,” Lyndon Klymchuk, unit manager for Purolator said in a news release.

Purolator works with the CFL and food banks across Canada to collect food and monetary donations to help raise awareness about food insecurity through the annual Purolator Tackle Hunger activities.

The program began over 20 years ago and has helped deliver over 22 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.