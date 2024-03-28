Rider management 'stepped up' with offseason signings: Trevor Harris

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have about a month to go until training camp, and veteran quarterback Trevor Harris is confident in his rehabilitation from an injury that cut his 2023 season short.

“I don’t remember a knee injury from last year,” Harris joked during a media availability on Thursday.

It happened during the fourth quarter of a game against the Calgary Stampeders on July 15, 2023. The final result was a season-ending tibial plateau fracture.

“I’m just doing maintenance now,” Harris said. “I think I could’ve played in a game, probably maybe the West Final, but I would’ve been about 70 per cent. I don’t know if I could’ve helped the team.”

The playoffs were not in the cards for the Green and White last season, but Harris said he’s been feeling comfortable and game-ready since Christmas.

“I was really pleased with that, because that got me an entire offseason, being able to work and work on things I wanted to work on and strengthen my strengths,” Harris said. “It’s kind of been an off-season full speed as opposed to thinking about the injury up until the eight month mark, which is kind of the time frame they gave me.”

“I’m really thankful it was that quick,” Harris added.

During the course of Harris’ recovery, the team has made some major moves including a head coaching change in the hiring of Corey Mace and major free agent pickups like A.J. Ouelette and Jemarcus Hardrick.

In a deadpan delivery, Harris said he’s “really disgruntled,” saying it’s been “tough” for him to see Ouelette leave Toronto and “really difficult” to see Hardrick, an all star offensive lineman join the ranks of his protection.

Fortunately for fans who have a hard time with sarcasm, Harris quickly clarified he was having some fun.

“I think they’ve done a tremendous job. I think they’ve stepped up and made a stance to say we’re going all in this year,” Harris said. “We’ve hired Corey Mace, we’ve brought in an excellent offensive coordinator who’s been wildly impressive to me in meetings.”

“I think we’re technically adding myself as well, so I’m excited to see how all these pieces fit together,” Harris added.

'One year at a time'

Harris, now 37, will turn 38 before the 2024 season begins. He said his focus remains on the season ahead, and plans to continue making decisions on his future season-by-season.

“I think I can play into my 40s, if I wanted to. But I think it just comes one-year-at-time. You’ve got to assess: is this the best thing for my family?” Harris said. “My wife, my kids and following Jesus are the most important things I do in my life and I want to make sure I’m putting that at the forefront.”

Harris is not under contract in Saskatchewan beyond 2024, and he said an extension has not been talked about with the team so far, in line with his one-year-at-a-time mindset.

In the meantime, Harris said Mace’s hiring has created a “new feeling” within the organization after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Harris being forced to watch from the sidelines during one of them.

He previously called for the team to bring in someone with strong leadership qualities.

“The first time I talked to him, I was ready to rock as soon as he talked to me,” Harris said. “It was right around the time where my knee was starting to get better and I was like, I really got to get this thing right. I want to get there, and get this season rocking.”

Harris will rejoin the team once training camp starts in May.

The Riders open the 2024 preseason against Winnipeg on May 20, and the regular season in Edmonton on June 8.

With files from Brit Dort and Drew Postey