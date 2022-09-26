Riders backup QB Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving

Saskatchewan Roughriders backup quarterback Jake Dolegala has been charged with impaired driving, according to a statement from the team.

The Riders said Dolegala informed them on Sunday that he had been arrested and charged in Regina over the bye week.

“Drinking and driving is a significant problem in our province, one that can have dangerous consequences, and we are disappointed in Jake for his actions,” the Riders said in a release.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/3vjQLBPZru — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) September 26, 2022

The team is suspending Dolegala for one game and has informed the league office.

Dolegala will available to speak to the media on Monday afternoon, the team said.

More details to come…