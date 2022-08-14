Riders break 3 game losing streak with win over Elks

Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and one through the air as the Riders snapped a three game losing skid Saturday night with a 34-23 win in Edmonton.

With the latest victory, the Roughriders now have a 5-4 record for the season.

Fajardo looked far more comfortable scrambling and rushing for yardage after resting his injured knee.

The Riders starting pivot led the team in rushing Saturday with 51 yards on eight carries, just ahead of the team’s starting running back Jamal Morrow who amassed 46 yards on 13 tries.

Fajardo completed just two passes in the entire first quarter.

Following a punt single from Saskatchewan’s Kaare Vedvik, Edmonton’s Taylor Corneilius gave Edmonton the lead with a 10-yard dash to pay dirt.

Fajardo and the Riders answered back on a 77-yard drive that included just one pass to Duke Williams. It was capped off by a Fajardo quarterback sneak into the end zone to give the team an 8-7 lead.

Corneilius would answer back for Edmonton by calling his own number, once again, scoring a 26-yard touchdown using his legs with just 31 seconds left in the half.

On the ensuing kick-off, Mario Alford proved just how elusive he can be. He torched the Edmonton special teams defence for 98 yards to restore the Riders’ lead at 21-17.

There was an extended break at half time due to severe weather in the area.

Edmonton opened the second half with a touchdown and a pair of field goals (44, 46 yards) from Sergio Castillo.

The Riders could not take the lead back until there were four minutes remaining in the contest. Fajardo hit Duke Williams in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown strike. The attempted two point conversion failed.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to host the B.C. Lions on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.