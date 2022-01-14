Riders extend WR Kyran Moore
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Kyran Moore, left, is tackled by Toronto Argonauts defensive back Rob Woodson during first half CFL football game action in Toronto on Saturday, September 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 2021 receiving yards leader has signed a contract extension through 2022.
The Riders announced wide receiver Kyran Moore signed an extension with the team, in a news release on Friday.
Moore led the team with 585 receiving yards in 2021 on 64 receptions. He also scored three touchdowns.
2022 will mark Moore’s fourth season with the Green and White.