Riders' Jones leading league in receiving yards, teammate Bane not far behind

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are on a three game losing streak, but they are leading the league in receiving yards when it comes to Tevin Jones and Shawn Bane Jr.

Jones has taken over the top spot in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with 548 receiving yards. In second place is his teammate, Shawn Bane Jr. with 527.

“I’m just out there playing my heart out and tired every game and next thing you know somebody comes in and says, ‘You know you’re leading the league in receiving yards? I did not know that, it was crazy,” Jones said upon finding out he took over the leader board following his Week 8 performance where he recorded nine receptions for 133 yards.

“I obviously didn’t know until towards the end of game but, I mean, it’s cool. You always want your efforts to be shown and seen,” Bane said about when he realized he was one of the top receivers in the league.

Bane had 10 receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown in last week’s matchup.

“[Bane] deserves that man. We’ve all been working hard but at the end of the day, we are all trying to get the W, that’s all that matters,” Jones added when asked about both him and Bane.

However, it is not just trying to get back into the win column for Bane that is motivation this week.

“That’s probably the first time that’s ever happened to me. I’ve always been the leader so it’s really cool to have somebody to chase,” laughed Bane about trying to get past his teammate for the number one spot.

However, Bane does find himself at the number one spot for other categories right now, as he leads the league in yards after catch (221) and receptions (41).

“That’s just in my skillset and, you know, shoutout to the coaches for drawing up the plays and allowing me to do that. I try to be a versatile receiver. In and out of routes, deep balls, screens, anything,” Bane shared.

The success does not come as a surprise to their head coach, Craig Dickenson.

“Those are two of the most popular players in the locker room and two of the hardest workers. So I think it goes to show that hard work pays off,” Dickenson said. “I think our receivers realize if they work hard and they compete hard, they’re going to get balls thrown their way.”

This week could play in both Bane and Jones’ favour as they are facing the Ottawa RedBlacks who have given up the second most passing yards against per game.

“That’s crazy because I did not know that, but my job is to go out there and catch the ball. So hopefully we can get some yards and touchdowns and come out with the win,” Jones said.