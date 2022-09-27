Riders looking for redemption in final regular season matchup with Blue Bombers

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have yet to get a win against the rival Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season.

The two teams met in the Labour Day Classic and Banjo Bowl where the Bombers outscored the Riders 74-38. The team was dealing with an illness in their last matchup in Winnipeg, but the Bombers did not hold back in the 54-20 victory.

“We can’t let the game slip away because this is a good team. If you fall behind, it’s going to be hard to come back, especially playing in Winnipeg,” said defensive lineman Pete Robertson.

“That’s fuel to the fire. We know this is a big game because it’s the next one. We are ready and you know it’s playoff football from here on out,” said linebacker Derrick Moncrief.

The Riders are still in the hunt for a playoff spot and with the West Division tight between the BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders, it could see the Riders cross over to the East in the playoff format. Which as of right now, would mean Saskatchewan has to finish with a better record than Hamilton.

Currently the Riders have two games at hand over the Ti-Cats. But, the Riders will be in tough against the top team in the league this week, also having lost seven of their last nine games.

“We try to focus on this task at hand. This is a new game, new life, it’s a new week. We can’t look backwards, we got to look forward,” said Moncrief.

The defence will look to stop star quarterback Zach Collaros, who is leading the league in passing touchdown and sits second in passing yards.

“We just have to get back to putting pressure back there. Getting more attack defence and that’s what we have to do to get him uncomfortable,” said Robertson.

“The biggest things is do your job. All 12 guys, just line up, and execute. Do what you got to do to win your one on ones,” said Moncrief.

The team will hold a closed practice on Wednesday before travelling to Winnipeg on Thursday.

Kickoff for Friday’s game is 6 p.m. on TSN.