REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have put forward a bid to the CFL to have Regina become a hub city for a potential 2020 season.

The team says whether it wins the bid or not, it support the leagues decision and are eager to get back on the field.

“We are proud of the package that we put together with help from public health, our provincial government, the City of Regina and the Regina Hotel Association and for the potential economic activity a winning bid could bring to our province and to Regina,” The team told CTV News Regina in an email.

In a statement, the Government of Saskatchewan confirmed it will commit $3 million to the bid.

"The selection of Regina as the CFL’s hub city would have a significant positive impact on our hospitality sector and the city’s economy. Selecting Regina as the hub city also offers an excellent opportunity as a starting point in building momentum as we prepare to host the 2022 Grey Cup," Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Gene Makowsky said.