REGINA -- Riders linebacker Jordan Reaves says he’s had to navigate racism and attacks from fans on social media after expressing support for teams boycotting games.

“I’ve had to delete and block multiple Saskatchewan fans,” Reaves said on Thursday. “It’s our duty to use our platform to speak on injustices like this.”

The online vitriol comes after players in many leagues, including the NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS and now, the NHL, have boycotted games in protest of police brutality against Black people.

Reaves, and other Riders, have spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Reaction from Saskatchewan’s CFL fan base has been mixed.

“Someone tweeted they better keep that Black Lives Matter movement out of the CFL,” said defensive lineman Chad Geter.

Geter was shocked to see the negative statements aimed directly at CFL players.

Geter, originally from South Carolina, said even though the tweet has since been deleted, it has had an impact on team members.

“You only want to support us when we have our green jerseys on, but as soon as we take our green jerseys off, we’re just back to Black skin and that’s got to change,” he said.

Both players stressed that it’s only a small portion of fans that have directed racist remarks at the defensive duo.

However, what makes it so hurtful is the remarks have come from fans they have regularly interacted with, they said.

“Some of these players are people that I talk too, like people that I’ve had DMs (direct messages) with, or tweeted with and laughed and joked about things,” Geter said.

The NHL, a predominantly white league, is facing criticism for holding a moment of reflection on Wednesday night, while many other leagues were boycotting games.

Reaves’ brother, Ryan, plays in the NHL with Las Vegas.

He said it’s harder for Ryan to gather allies, given he’s a minority in the league.

“It’s a lot easier to rally your people together and get the minority to join you rather than get the majority to rally,” said Reaves.

He said he frequently talks about race issues with his teammates.

Geter said he thinks that the boycotts are essential to raise awareness.

He said white players need to be part of the movement to make an impact.

“Some white players need to step up and say, ‘Yes, I’m not playing, I don’t care about getting paid. It’s not about the money right now, it’s about change and justice and all that,’” said Geter.

He said the majority of Riders are Black. This is a difficult conversation that needs to continue, he said, especially in CFL circles.

“How do you want us to keep the Black Lives Matter movement out of the CFL when there are a lot of black guys that are in the CFL?” he said.

Reaves agreed, saying an uncomfortable dialogue needs to continue.

“It needs to reach the circles that aren’t already dealing with it, experienced it, or talking about it and that’s when change is going to happen,” he said.