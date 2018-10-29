

CTV Regina





Tickets for the Saskatchewan Roughriders home playoff game are on sale now.

The Riders will either host the CFL’s Western Semi-Final or Western Final. Their opponent, and game date, will be determined after the Calgary Stampeders and B.C. Lions play on Saturday.

The semi-final is scheduled for Nov. 11 and the final for Nov. 18.

The Riders last hosted a home playoff game in 2013.

Tickets are available at riderville.com.