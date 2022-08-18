Riders' Plaza of Honour inductees arrive for Friday's special halftime ceremony

Weston Dressler, Mike McCullough, and Ken Miller will be inducted into the 2022 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour during a halftime ceremony at the Aug. 19 home game.

“You kind of get to re-live the glory days. The fans here are something special and they bring a passion and excitement to every game,” said Dressler. “Tomorrow we’ll get to do that again. Even though we’re aren’t catching any passes, or scoring any touchdowns, or anything but to do that one more time will be a lot of fun.”

Dressler was a receiver with the Riders from 2008 to 2015 and played a total of 123 games with the Green and White.

He is third all-time in Riders receiving yards and receptions, and fifth in all-time touchdowns with 50.

A four time Western All-Star and three time CFL All-Star, Dressler helped the Riders to a Grey Cup in 2013.

McCullough was a linebacker for all ten season of his career. (2003-2013). He payed 185 games, including 110 straight games. McCullough had 187 tackles in his career and is ranked 24th all-time in Riders’ history. He played in four Grey Cups where he walked away a champion in two of them. (2007 & 2013).

“Especially the way we ended in 2013, it’s special, it always will be. I don’t think anything could ever replicate that. Hopefully we will this year and hopefully the guys will play at the home field and bring one home,” said McCullough. “I would just tell the players now to enjoy every moment, every game, because you never know when it’s going to be your last.”

Miller was an offensive coordinator, head coach, and Vice President of Football Operations between 2007-2011. He was named head coach of the Riders in 2008. He has 36 regular season wins and 3 post-season wins at the helm. Miller was a Grey Cup Champion in 2007.

“One of the greatest things about this franchise, about this province, is the fans. You know the CFL (Canadian Football League) is special for fans but the Rider fans, there are none like Rider fans. So it’ll be really special to be acknowledged by those people,” said Miller.

The Riders had Miller break out his coaching skills to talk with the team this week.

“One thing he talked about is ‘an attitude of gratitude’ and being thankful not only for who’s with you now, but for who has helped you along the way,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson. “He really helped me grow as a coach and a person when I started.”

“You could hear a pin drop, the guys were very interested in what he had to say. I really enjoyed watching Coach Miller in his element yesterday in front of a group of men just like he was back in 2000,” added Dickenson.

“I mean that’s your goal as a player when you’re done playing, you’re focused on that kind of stuff,” said quarterback Cody Fajardo on what it would be like to be inducted himself. “It’s an honour to be around these guys who have really set the building blocks for us and me as a player.”

The annual SaskTel Plaza of Honour has inducted 135 individuals who have made contributions to the tradition of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club