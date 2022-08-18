Riders' Plaza of Honour inductees arrive for Friday's special halftime ceremony

Three Grey Cup champions will be inducted into the Riders' Plaza of Honour at the Aug. 19 home game. (Brit Dort / CTV News) Three Grey Cup champions will be inducted into the Riders' Plaza of Honour at the Aug. 19 home game. (Brit Dort / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener