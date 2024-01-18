REGINA
Regina

    • Riders release receiver Jake Wieneke

    Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Jake Wieneke, centre, is prevented form catching a pass by Calgary Stampeders defensive back Branden Dozier, left, and defensive back Kobe Williams during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Jake Wieneke, centre, is prevented form catching a pass by Calgary Stampeders defensive back Branden Dozier, left, and defensive back Kobe Williams during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American wide receiver Jake Wieneke after one season with the team.

    The Riders made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

    Originally signed with the green and white in February of 2023, Wieneke played six games with the Riders – registering 17 receptions for 177 yards.

    Previously with the Alouettes since 2019, the then 28-year-old wide receiver placed fifth in the league with 898 receiving yards and led the CFL with 11 touchdown receptions in his 2021 breakout season.

