Riders resign veteran DB Mike Edem
Saskatchewan Roughriders safety Mike Edem (15) tries to block a pass intended for Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Juwan Brescacin (82) during second half CFL action in Regina on Sunday, August 19, 2018. The Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Calgary Stampeders 40-27. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith)
Defensive back Mike Edem has signed a contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, bringing the veteran Canadian back to Riderville for a fifth season.
The 32-year-old earned a career high 69 tackles in 2019 and was named a West Division All-Star.
He was limited to just five games in 2021 due to injury, but managed 11 tackles and a forced fumble.
Edem, who has become a core piece of the Riders defence, joined the team in 2017 after a trade with B.C.