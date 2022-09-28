Riders' running backs hit with injury bug

The Saskatchewan Roughriders were already without starting running back Jamal Morrow, due to a broken hand and have now lost Frankie Hickson to a fractured wrist.

“Unfortunately he does have a fracture so he’ll be out probably for the rest of the season,” said head coach Craig Dickenson.

Hickson had just begun stepping up as the Riders’ starting running back in the Morrow’s absence. In his four games as a starter, he rushed for 299 yards, with 533 total on the season. Now withMorrow and Hickson out, the team will rely on Kienan LaFrance.

“We feel confident in him. It will either be [LaFrance] or [Shaun] Wilson,” said Dickenson.

The Riders’ head coach shared after practice on Wednesday that Wilson is battling a groin injury and might not see reps in this week’s game against Winnipeg.

The hole left at running back will mean the team has to rely on their receivers even more to fill the void.

“We’ve handed the ball off to Schaffer-Baker a few times and we’ve got Kyran Moore back there too. So we’ll find a way to run the football one way or another. Running the football is important for winning games,” said Dickenson.

“When one position’s lacking you know another position group has to pick up the slack. We’re the position group that can do that,” said wide receiver Shaq Evans.

“We’re the group that put in the work this week to do that because we had a feeling this would happen. So there’s no pressure but it’s just a heightened sense of urgency I would say.”

“We got a solid group of guys in there, we’ve kind of been. A family. Everybody’s been kind of doing their part,” said LaFrance when asked about having to step up as the starter this week.

LaFrance, a Winnipeg product, is excited about the opportunity to show off as the new starter where his football roots began.

“It’s always fun playing in front of friends and family. Being out there in the stadium, it’s a great place to play, so I’m looking forward to this game,” said LaFrance.

Kickoff for Friday’s game against the Blue Bombers is scheduled for 6 p.m. on TSN.