Riders take on short week ahead of Montreal matchup

It is a short week for the Saskatchewan Roughriders as they practiced indoors due to the smoke on Monday in preparation for their Thursday matchup against the Montreal Alouettes.

“Very thankful that we do have this option. But you look around and there’s no yard markers and stuff like that so there’s small details where it’s not a perfect situation,” said Head Coach Corey Mace about moving practice on Monday. “But at the end of it we still get the looks we want to get, get to prepare for our opponent, and it’s a luxury for us to have this at the drop of a dime when we have to move.”

Wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker was absent on Monday.

Schaffer-Baker was sidelined with a shoulder injury in Friday’s matchup. Ajou Ajou stepped in his place in the second half and even recorded four receptions for over 100 yards. At Monday’s practice he was seen taking reps with the starters in Schaffer-Baker’s place.

“I just have to perform until big bro gets back that’s all you know? [Wishing him] a speedy recovery and praying for him but we’ll be alright until he gets back,” Ajou said.

“We’ve asked him to move to a couple of spots and just trying [to get him] to absorb the playbook. And he’s done really well,” Mace said, in reference to Ajou.

This game will be a big test for the 5-1 Riders as they take on the 5-1 Alouettes on the road. They have not won in Montreal since 2021.

“They’re a good football team but so are we. We have to prepare ourselves that way, and be ready for anything that they throw at us and get ready to roll,” Fullback Clint Ratkovich explained.

“They’re very good up front, very good in the secondary, and they’re weak coaches so that’s why we’re locking in the details this week in a short week,” said quarterback, Shea Patterson when asked about the Alouettes defence.

The Riders only have two practices before hitting the road for Thursday’s matchup and considering Monday’s was forced indoors – it may be a struggle for the team in this short week.

That and the fact that Montreal is coming off a bye-week. But their head coach is not letting anything be an excuse.

“It is what it is. I mean you’re talking to a guy that used to go Monday-Friday. I know from a player’s standpoint in protecting their bodies, I understand that, but I mean schedules and you have to be prepared,” Mace said. “Sometimes it’s being the healthier team. But everyone has to deal with them [the short weeks].”

It could still be a waiting game for Saskatchewan to play their former quarterback, Cody Fajardo as he has been deemed questionable as the starter this week due to his hamstring injury sustained before their bye-week.

Fajardo did not play in last year’s only game between the two teams due to injury as well.

“They have Caleb [Evans too] and if that’s who it is or if it’s Cody, I don’t think it’s going to change the way the team rallies around their quarterback,” said Mace.