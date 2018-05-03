

CTV Regina





The Canadian Football League draft is Thursday evening at 6 p.m., and the Saskatchewan Roughriders have a fifth round pick.

The Riders head coach and GM Chris Jones said he expects this year will not be a deep draft class.

“We just want to take the best players available. We've ranked them from one to ten at every position and certainly if we can upgrade a position that would be great,” Jones said on Tuesday. “I don't see that many Canadian starters right away. I see some guys who are going to take a year or two to develop so we'll see.”

The Riders will have five picks in this year’s draft. Jones says he and his staff have done at least a dozen mock drafts to prepare.