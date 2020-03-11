REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be playing in front of a sold out crowd in Nova Scotia this summer.

The 2020 Touchdown Atlantic game set to be played in Halifax this summer sold out in the first day of public ticket sales.

The Riders will take on the Toronto Argonauts on July 25. The game will take place in front of 10,000 fans at Huskies Stadium on the grounds of Saint Mary’s University.

The CFL says due to the quick sell out, it is looking at options to welcome more fans to the game.

A three day “mini Grey Cup festival” will precede the game.